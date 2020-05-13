Menu
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,998KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5016528
  • Stock #: 99141A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J87GBB79818
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

#2016 Ford Edge SEL -White Platinum tri-coat with ebony leather - 3.5L V6 Engine - SYNC Voice Activated System - Automatic Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - Cruise Control - keyless entry with touch panel on the door to unlock your car without keys using a numeric password - Bluetooth Connectivity - Voice Commands - Reverse Sensors - Cold Weather Package - Heated Steering Wheel - Canadian Touring Package - Panoramic Roof - Voice activated navigation Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Saf...

