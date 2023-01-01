Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

26,122 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9806560
  • Stock #: C3717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3717
  • Mileage 26,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 5dr HB SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L I-4 GDI TI-VCT FLEX FUEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2020 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 39,212 KM
$44,929 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Tech
 63,902 KM
$38,698 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 53,198 KM
$41,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory