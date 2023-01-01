$17,987+ tax & licensing
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
26,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9806560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 5dr HB SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L I-4 GDI TI-VCT FLEX FUEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
