2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5614215
  • Stock #: JP913A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Summit, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video
Requires Subscription
SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Underbody Skid Plate
PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colour/Platinum Front Fascia Platinum Chr...
BLACK FULL LEATHER SEATS W/VENTILATION

2017 Ford Explorer P...
 86,114 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 30,275 KM
$39,443 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 49,281 KM
$27,552 + tax & lic

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-XXXX

888-394-5933

