2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) Generic Sun/Moonroof QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Requires Subscription SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Underbody Skid Plate PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colour/Platinum Front Fascia Platinum Chr... BLACK FULL LEATHER SEATS W/VENTILATION

