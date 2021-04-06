Menu
2016 RAM 3500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6852022
  • Stock #: RP3547CA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RP3547CA
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Park-Sense rear park assist system
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Flame Red
220-Amp Alternator
AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Universal Gar...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Firestone Brand Tires Transfer Case Skid Plate Auxiliary Switches in IP
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

