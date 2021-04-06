2016 RAM 3500

PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Universal Gar...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Firestone Brand Tires Transfer Case Skid Plate Auxiliary Switches in IP
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
