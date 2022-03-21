2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 3 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8908330

8908330 Stock #: C3354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C3354

Mileage 50,341 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Dual-Pane Sunroof TIRES: P225/45R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE RADIO: AM/FM/HD/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22M WHEELS: 18" X 8" SPORT ALUMINUM CUSTOM PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS GLOSS BLACK W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS 8.8" WIDESCREEN 3D NAV RADIO W/SXM -inc: For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio 8.8" Infotainment Display Remote Audio Controls 1-Year SiriusXM Satellite Radio Subscription GPS Navigation Radio: AM/FM/HD/Nav w/8.8" Display COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Washer Nozzles Front Heated Seats Rosso Alfa RED/QV BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/ACCENT STITCH SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 18" x 8" Sport Aluminum Tires: P225/45R18 BSW AS Performance Front & Rear Sport Fascias Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Custom Painted Brake Calipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.