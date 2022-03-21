$32,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Base
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
50,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8908330
- Stock #: C3354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Dual-Pane Sunroof
TIRES: P225/45R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE
RADIO: AM/FM/HD/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22M
WHEELS: 18" X 8" SPORT ALUMINUM
CUSTOM PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS
GLOSS BLACK W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
8.8" WIDESCREEN 3D NAV RADIO W/SXM -inc: For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio 8.8" Infotainment Display Remote Audio Controls 1-Year SiriusXM Satellite Radio Subscription GPS Navigation Radio: AM/FM/HD/Nav w/8.8" Display
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Washer Nozzles Front Heated Seats
Rosso Alfa
RED/QV BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/ACCENT STITCH
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 18" x 8" Sport Aluminum Tires: P225/45R18 BSW AS Performance Front & Rear Sport Fascias Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Custom Painted Brake Calipers
