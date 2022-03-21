$26,995+ tax & licensing
416-300-0407
2017 BMW X3
AWD xDrive35i Msport-Panroof-19"wheels-Hdsup-Navi
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
- Listing ID: 8930170
- VIN: 5UXWX7C35H0U43906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,486 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5i 6cyl twin turbo AWD Msport, Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle Enhanced Executive Package , premium pkg, Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=g36X9nS2pWjQi0O0sWKcmLhu+n35Nkuf
Price $26,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
MSport Pkg
headsup Display
Harmon Kardon Sound System
Blind Spot Warning
Lane Departure warning
Collision warning
keyless entry
Push Start
Navigation
backup camera
power Panoramic roof
rear ac / heat
Rear A/C controls
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats front and back
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Vehicle Features
