$24,639
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
42,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10343289
- Stock #: C3842A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 42,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8