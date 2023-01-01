Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

42,987 KM

Details Description Features

$24,639

+ tax & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

SXT Premium Plus

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

42,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343289
  • Stock #: C3842A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 42,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

