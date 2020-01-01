Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,549KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4409376
  • Stock #: L9167A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUA55390
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • mp3 ready
  • Adaptive headlight system
  • Self-driving system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

