2017 Ford Escape

11,475 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

11,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855336
  • Stock #: L10776
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G91HUD46290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L10776
  • Mileage 11,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

