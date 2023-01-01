Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

119,293 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2017 Ford Expedition

2017 Ford Expedition

4x4 Limited MAX-8psgr-Leather-navi-cam-sunroof-cer

2017 Ford Expedition

4x4 Limited MAX-8psgr-Leather-navi-cam-sunroof-cer

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,293KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777868
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT2HEA36043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,293 KM

Vehicle Description

119,293km only, Accident free, Limited MAX (long wheelbase) Fully loaded, 7 passenger, 6cyl, 3.5L Twin Turbo , 4x4, Auto, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, power running boards, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, cool seats, DVD, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control. All possible options, Just Arrived.  Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...lXSKYNgGXh7rcif Price $34,995 + applicable taxes   VEHICLE OPTIONS: extra large MAXPower Running boardsFactory Remote starter20" Chrome wheelsElectric Brakes Tow PackageNavigation Leather interior 2 remote keyless entry push startBluetooth, Power sunroof Backup Camera rear Heat and controls Power Seats Power TailgateHeated Seats (front and Rear)cool seats Cold A/cPower locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799 + HST included. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.  Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

