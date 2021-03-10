Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

78,681 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,681KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6722981
  • Stock #: C41685
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D81HGC41685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C41685
  • Mileage 78,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

