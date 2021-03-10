2017 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C41685

Mileage 78,681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Climate Control Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

