$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,616KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012931
  • Stock #: 81042B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H72HR135070
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

#Door Crasher Deal# Finance it for $163/bi-weekly Including TAX+LIC extra $2,000 Down for 72 Months Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, Your Vaughan Ford Dealership. All our Bi-Weekly deal Payments includes HST and LICENSING is Extra.No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,Front Whe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

