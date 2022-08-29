Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

97,533 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
House of Cars

416-300-0407

AWD 4dr Limited-Navi-Cam-7psgr-Roof-all opt-certi

AWD 4dr Limited-Navi-Cam-7psgr-Roof-all opt-certi

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9191374
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU204098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,533 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE -- XL AWD , 3.3L 6cyl, Auto, 7Passenger Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Fully loaded, all possible options, Navigation, Leather interior, power XL Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, cool seats Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.

 

Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DBAM3/Un9j/ODDwuZIakLRkZeanvlbWF

 

Price is $27,995 + hst- Firm

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

 

3.3, 6cyl , auto

7 passenger

Power Panoramic Roof

Blind spot warning

Xenon Headlights

Fog Lights

Leather Interior

Tinted Windows

Heated Seats

Cool Seats, 

Navigation,

backup camera,

Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media)

Cold A/c

Power locks

power Tailgate

Power steering

Heated steering

Power Windows

power mirrors

power door locks

Cruise Control

Tilt wheel

factory trailer hitch.

Rear window defroster

AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth

Bucket Seats

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Airbag: side Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Traction control

 

This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]

