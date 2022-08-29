$27,995+ tax & licensing
416-300-0407
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Limited-Navi-Cam-7psgr-Roof-all opt-certi
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
- Listing ID: 9191374
- VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU204098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,533 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE -- XL AWD , 3.3L 6cyl, Auto, 7Passenger Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Fully loaded, all possible options, Navigation, Leather interior, power XL Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, cool seats Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.
Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DBAM3/Un9j/ODDwuZIakLRkZeanvlbWF
Price is $27,995 + hst- Firm
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
3.3, 6cyl , auto
7 passenger
Power Panoramic Roof
Blind spot warning
Xenon Headlights
Fog Lights
Leather Interior
Tinted Windows
Heated Seats
Cool Seats,
Navigation,
backup camera,
Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media)
Cold A/c
Power locks
power Tailgate
Power steering
Heated steering
Power Windows
power mirrors
power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt wheel
factory trailer hitch.
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]
Vehicle Features
