Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Deserthawk *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2017 Jeep Renegade

384,999 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Jeep Renegade

Deserthawk

2017 Jeep Renegade

Deserthawk

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
384,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JM593A
  • Mileage 384,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Deserthawk *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Anvil
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5" DISPLAY
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Tonneau Cover
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5" Display 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27D -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Deserthawk Decals Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area All-Weather Floor Mats Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Pu...

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
