2017 Jeep Renegade
Deserthawk
2017 Jeep Renegade
Deserthawk
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
384,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # JM593A
- Mileage 384,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Deserthawk *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Anvil
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5" DISPLAY
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Tonneau Cover
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5" Display 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27D -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Deserthawk Decals Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area All-Weather Floor Mats Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Pu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
