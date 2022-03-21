$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
888-394-5933
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8739746
- Stock #: JW2176A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 31,427 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8