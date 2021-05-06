Menu
2017 Lincoln Continental

78,908 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2017 Lincoln Continental

2017 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

2017 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,908KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7139914
  Stock #: L11010
  VIN: 1LN6L9NP6H5614959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L11010
  • Mileage 78,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Head up display
Active suspension
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

