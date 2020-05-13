+ taxes & licensing
7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
905-889-7343
2017 Lincoln MKX AWD Reserve | ONLY 7,968Kms | MSRP $64,125 | Must see in Person | Equipment Group 102A - MKX Climate Package - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Rain Sensing Wipers - HTD Windshield Wiper De-icer Optional Equipment/Other - White Platinum Met-Tricoat - Technology Package - Active Park Assist - Front Park Aid Sensors - 360 Degree Camera - Driver Assistance Package - Lane Keeping Assist - Adapt Cruise/Colli Warning - Adaptive Steering - Luxury Package - Adaptive LED Lights - Revel Audio System - Enhanced Security Package Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.
