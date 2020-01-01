Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6215508
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB4HJ412670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Calcite White / Black Anthracite Leather Int.

Navigation,Panoramic Roof,Power Seats,Heated Seats,alloy Wheels,Blind Assist,Apple Car PLay.Back Up Camera.

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.

Tel:905-597-6090

E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com

Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MTM Autohaus

2008 BMW 5 Series BM...
 118,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 53...
 75,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 428 Xi 428i...
 65,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory