2017 Mercedes-Benz B250

76,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

B 250 4MATIC *Sports Tourer* Navigation*

B 250 4MATIC *Sports Tourer* Navigation*

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5389787

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

White / Black Leather Int,Navigation,Panoramic Roof , Back Up Camera,Alloy Wheels,Heated Seats,
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

