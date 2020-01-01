Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4420404
  • Stock #: C1307
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Compact Cars, 2dr Cabriolet C 300 4MATIC, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

2013 RAM 1500 ST
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 M Base
 41,149 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
CarHub North York Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

CarHub North York Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)

Send A Message