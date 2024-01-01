Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

104,040 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC Sunroof Driving Assists Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC Sunroof Driving Assists Heated Seats

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11385779
  2. 11385779
  3. 11385779
  4. 11385779
  5. 11385779
  6. 11385779
  7. 11385779
  8. 11385779
  9. 11385779
  10. 11385779
  11. 11385779
  12. 11385779
  13. 11385779
  14. 11385779
  15. 11385779
  16. 11385779
  17. 11385779
  18. 11385779
  19. 11385779
  20. 11385779
  21. 11385779
  22. 11385779
  23. 11385779
  24. 11385779
  25. 11385779
  26. 11385779
  27. 11385779
  28. 11385779
  29. 11385779
  30. 11385779
  31. 11385779
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4350A
  • Mileage 104,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2020 BMW X2 M35i for sale in Thornhill, ON
2020 BMW X2 M35i 76,143 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE Premium for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Jaguar F-PACE Premium 89,678 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage SX AWD Panoroof Driver Assists Navigation Vented Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2021 Kia Sportage SX AWD Panoroof Driver Assists Navigation Vented Seats 65,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class