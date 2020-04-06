7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Get ready for adventure with this spacious 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC, which comes with the, AMG Styling package, driving package and panoramic sunroof. Other features include harman/kardon premium sound system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, memory front seats, power folding side view mirrors, automatic headlights, keypess entry & key-less go, auto start/stop, auto brake hold, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, attention assist, steering pilot, garage homelink, dynamic drive-mode select, air suspension controls, hill descent control, traction control, parking sensors, GPS navigation, bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, interior ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, heated seats, 3-zone climate controls, and 20" AMG style alloy wheels. The CarFax report for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 indicates a clean record. These never last long, so drop in today to check it out! CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
