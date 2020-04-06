Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400|Pano_Sunroof|AMG-Styling.Memry.Pkgs|H/K.Audio|Adaptive.Cruise|

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400|Pano_Sunroof|AMG-Styling.Memry.Pkgs|H/K.Audio|Adaptive.Cruise|

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$44,479

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,602KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4843275
  • Stock #: C1373A
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Get ready for adventure with this spacious 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC, which comes with the, AMG Styling package, driving package and panoramic sunroof. Other features include harman/kardon premium sound system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, memory front seats, power folding side view mirrors, automatic headlights, keypess entry & key-less go, auto start/stop, auto brake hold, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, attention assist, steering pilot, garage homelink, dynamic drive-mode select, air suspension controls, hill descent control, traction control, parking sensors, GPS navigation, bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, interior ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, heated seats, 3-zone climate controls, and 20" AMG style alloy wheels. The CarFax report for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 indicates a clean record. These never last long, so drop in today to check it out! CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

