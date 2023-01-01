$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
House of Cars
416-300-0407
2017 MINI Cooper
2017 MINI Cooper
58,016km-3dr HB-Harman Kardon-Navi-Ivory Leather
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
58,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9696667
- VIN: WMWXP5C59H2D15944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6