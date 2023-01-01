Menu
2017 MINI Cooper

58,016 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

58,016km-3dr HB-Harman Kardon-Navi-Ivory Leather

2017 MINI Cooper

58,016km-3dr HB-Harman Kardon-Navi-Ivory Leather

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9696667
  • VIN: WMWXP5C59H2D15944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,016 KM

Vehicle Description

58,016km only, Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle fully loaded Panroof, Heated Seats, Harman Kardon system, Xenon headlights, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, All possible options, Just Arrived. Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...2FKZqo1JSOiKDnR Price $19,995 + applicable taxes (special price - price reduced )  VEHICLE OPTIONS:  Xenon headlights,Harman KardonAlloy WheelsPower SunroofKeyless entry push startBluetooth,Heated Seatsambient lightingalloy wheels Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio /Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle Is Sold with SAFETY package a value of $799+hst. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662 Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

