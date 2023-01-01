Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

97,337 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 10057248
  2. 10057248
  3. 10057248
  4. 10057248
  5. 10057248
  6. 10057248
  7. 10057248
  8. 10057248
  9. 10057248
  10. 10057248
  11. 10057248
  12. 10057248
  13. 10057248
  14. 10057248
  15. 10057248
  16. 10057248
  17. 10057248
  18. 10057248
  19. 10057248
  20. 10057248
  21. 10057248
  22. 10057248
  23. 10057248
  24. 10057248
  25. 10057248
  26. 10057248
  27. 10057248
  28. 10057248
  29. 10057248
  30. 10057248
  31. 10057248
  32. 10057248
  33. 10057248
  34. 10057248
  35. 10057248
  36. 10057248
  37. 10057248
  38. 10057248
  39. 10057248
  40. 10057248
  41. 10057248
  42. 10057248
  43. 10057248
  44. 10057248
  45. 10057248
  46. 10057248
  47. 10057248
  48. 10057248
  49. 10057248
  50. 10057248
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10057248
  • Stock #: C3810A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 109,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry HY...
 86,215 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 189,589 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory