Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2017 RAM 1500

175,433 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Backup Camera

12149844

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Backup Camera

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,433KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4783A
  • Mileage 175,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Flame Red
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2017 RAM 1500