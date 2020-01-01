Menu
2018 Acura RDX

31,547 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Acura Of North Toronto

905-882-9660

Tech at No Accident| Navigation| Remote Start

Location

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

905-882-9660

31,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6283356
  • Stock #: N24461D
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL806628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Power & Heated Seat,Blind Spot Sensor, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera,Remote starter, Heated mirrors,Power Tailgate, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls AWD System and much more. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** ** Disclosure: Max Term 72 Months Finance on Approved Credit, Some Conditions May Apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Ask us for live video walkaround. All our vehicles are mandatory to go through high quality, rigorous, cosmetic and mechanical inspection before we deliver you the vehicle. Financing options are available. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Acura of North Toronto is proud to service our clients for the past 25 years and is the #1 Volume Acura Certified Pre-Owned Dealership in the country! All of our vehicles are Carproof Verified. We are located on Yonge just north of Steeles Ave. (North-West Corner). We are here to find you the right car. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Have a trade? That's GREAT!!! We need your car!! Regardless of Year, Make, Model and Mileage! We pay the highest value for all trades!! Call us today to book your free complimentary appraisal ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Shop us first to save time or shop us last for peace of mind. Either way, you are guaranteed the best service and price! Call us today to explore your options!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura Of North Toronto

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

