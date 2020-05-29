2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Forward Collision Warning

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

VULCANO BLACK METALLIC

HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM

GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS

FRONT TUNNEL CARGO NET

DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna

DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors

HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON 35W HEADLAMPS

RED/QV BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

TI LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Air Quality System Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch

Requires Subscription

DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Front & Rear Solar Control Glass Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning

WHEELS: 19" X 8" DARK 5-HOLE ALUMINUM (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT -inc: Front & Rear Sport Fascias Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Manual Adjustable Thigh Support Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Leather-Wrapped Spor...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.