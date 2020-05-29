2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Forward Collision Warning
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- Smart Device Integration
- VULCANO BLACK METALLIC
- HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
- GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
- FRONT TUNNEL CARGO NET
- DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna
- DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON 35W HEADLAMPS
- RED/QV BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
- TI LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Air Quality System Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch
- Requires Subscription
- DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Front & Rear Solar Control Glass Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning
- WHEELS: 19" X 8" DARK 5-HOLE ALUMINUM (STD)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT -inc: Front & Rear Sport Fascias Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Manual Adjustable Thigh Support Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Leather-Wrapped Spor...
