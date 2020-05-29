Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Sport

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Sport

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5160197
  • Stock #: C1329A
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, Ti Sport AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • VULCANO BLACK METALLIC
  • HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
  • GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
  • FRONT TUNNEL CARGO NET
  • DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna
  • DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON 35W HEADLAMPS
  • RED/QV BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • TI LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Air Quality System Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch
  • Requires Subscription
  • DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Front & Rear Solar Control Glass Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning
  • WHEELS: 19" X 8" DARK 5-HOLE ALUMINUM (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT -inc: Front & Rear Sport Fascias Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Manual Adjustable Thigh Support Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Leather-Wrapped Spor...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

