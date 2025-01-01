Menu
Account
Sign In
Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $850 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

94,567 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
13119917

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 13119917
  2. 13119917
  3. 13119917
  4. 13119917
  5. 13119917
  6. 13119917
  7. 13119917
  8. 13119917
  9. 13119917
  10. 13119917
  11. 13119917
  12. 13119917
  13. 13119917
  14. 13119917
  15. 13119917
  16. 13119917
  17. 13119917
  18. 13119917
  19. 13119917
  20. 13119917
  21. 13119917
  22. 13119917
  23. 13119917
  24. 13119917
  25. 13119917
  26. 13119917
  27. 13119917
  28. 13119917
  29. 13119917
  30. 13119917
  31. 13119917
  32. 13119917
  33. 13119917
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3255A
  • Mileage 94,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive Happy with CarHub

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $850 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster BASE for sale in Thornhill, ON
2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster BASE 76,351 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet PDK Active Exhaust PASM Bose Audio Navi for sale in Thornhill, ON
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet PDK Active Exhaust PASM Bose Audio Navi 3,960 KM $222,958 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Tesla Model S P85 Panoroof Navi Backup Camera Bluetooth Multi Media Controls for sale in Thornhill, ON
2013 Tesla Model S P85 Panoroof Navi Backup Camera Bluetooth Multi Media Controls 191,065 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2018 Audi A5 Sportback