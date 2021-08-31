Menu
2018 Audi Q5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8026489
  Stock #: C2876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # C2876
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

