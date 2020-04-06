Menu
2018 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive|M-Sport.Aero.Pkgs|Pano_Sunroof|B&W.Audio|Adaptive_Cruise|

2018 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive|M-Sport.Aero.Pkgs|Pano_Sunroof|B&W.Audio|Adaptive_Cruise|

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,315KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4843287
  • Stock #: C1443
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2018 BMW 750i xDrive comes with the M sports & aerodynamics package, Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, and heads-up display. Other features include a sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, power trunk lid, blind spot monitoring, memory & massaging front seats, M illuminated door sills, power folding side view mirrors, adaptive/radar cruise control, active lane keep assist, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, key-less entry & key-less go, auto start/stop, auto brake hold, BMW smart display key fob, heated & ventilated front seats, cabin fragrance compartment, traction control, dynamic drive-mode select, parking sensors, air suspension controls, GPS navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, interior ambient lighting, pedestrian warning assistance, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning with steering intervention, side collision warning, automatic park distance control, cross traffic alert, individual drive mode configurations, Connected Drive applications, wireless cellphone charging pad, BMW gesture controls, power rear window shades, quad zone climate controls, and heated rear seats. The CarFax report for this 2018 BMW 750i xDrive indicates a clean record. Make an appointment today for a test drive. CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Send A Message