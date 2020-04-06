2018 BMW 7 Series

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
This 2018 BMW 750i xDrive comes with the M sports & aerodynamics package, Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, and heads-up display. Other features include a sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, power trunk lid, blind spot monitoring, memory & massaging front seats, M illuminated door sills, power folding side view mirrors, adaptive/radar cruise control, active lane keep assist, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, key-less entry & key-less go, auto start/stop, auto brake hold, BMW smart display key fob, heated & ventilated front seats, cabin fragrance compartment, traction control, dynamic drive-mode select, parking sensors, air suspension controls, GPS navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, interior ambient lighting, pedestrian warning assistance, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning with steering intervention, side collision warning, automatic park distance control, cross traffic alert, individual drive mode configurations, Connected Drive applications, wireless cellphone charging pad, BMW gesture controls, power rear window shades, quad zone climate controls, and heated rear seats. The CarFax report for this 2018 BMW 750i xDrive indicates a clean record. Make an appointment today for a test drive. CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
