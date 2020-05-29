2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks Exterior Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

