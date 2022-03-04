$51,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
R/T SHAKER
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
30,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8610143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3130A
- Mileage 30,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, R/T Shaker RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
TorRed
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RUBY RED/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Centre Stack R...
SHAKEDOWN PACKAGE -inc: Shakedown Stripe 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer White Gauges
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Black Rear Spoiler For Details Vis...
TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller Goodyear Brand Tires (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
