2018 Dodge Challenger

Listing ID: 8610143

Stock #: C3130A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C3130A

Mileage 30,256 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics TorRed Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) RUBY RED/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD) Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Centre Stack R... SHAKEDOWN PACKAGE -inc: Shakedown Stripe 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer White Gauges QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Black Rear Spoiler For Details Vis... TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller Goodyear Brand Tires (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS (STD)

