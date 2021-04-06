Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

74,065 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855338
  • Stock #: L10809
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH7JGB49683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

