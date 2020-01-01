Menu
2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.0T Touring 10AT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.0T Touring 10AT

Location

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

905-882-9660

Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,317KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4455648
  • Stock #: P5374A
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F92JA800876
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Wireless Phone Charger, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Remote Engine Start, Head-Up Display, Blind Spot, Back-Up Camera With Parking Sensor, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated and Ventilated Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Ask us for live video walkaround.All our vehicles are mandatory to go through high quality, rigorous, cosmetic and mechanical inspection before we deliver you the vehicle.Financing options are available. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Acura of North Toronto is proud to service our clients for the past 25 years and is the #1 Volume Acura Dealership in the country! All of our vehicles are Carproof Verified. We are located on Yonge just north of Steeles Ave. (North-West Corner). We are here to find you the right car. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Have a trade? That's GREAT!!! We need your car!! Regardless of Year, Make, Model and Mileage! We pay the highest value for all trades!! Call us today to book your free complimentary apprais __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Shop us first to save time or shop us last for peace of mind. Either way, you are guaranteed the best service and price! Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

