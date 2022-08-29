Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

113,124 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1664682416
  2. 1664682416
  3. 1664682416
  4. 1664682416
  5. 1664682416
  6. 1664682416
  7. 1664682416
  8. 1664682416
  9. 1664682416
  10. 1664682416
  11. 1664682416
  12. 1664682416
  13. 1664682416
  14. 1664682416
  15. 1664682416
  16. 1664682416
  17. 1664682416
  18. 1664682416
  19. 1664682416
  20. 1664682416
  21. 1664682416
  22. 1664682416
  23. 1664682416
  24. 1664682416
  25. 1664682416
  26. 1664682416
  27. 1664682416
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117433
  • VIN: SALCT2RX6JH749428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,124 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner , accident free 4cyl 2.0L turbo, auto , 113,124km, Accident free, clean carproof, Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.


Price $29,995 + applicable taxes 
VEHICLE OPTIONS: Navigation Panoramic Roof Backup Camera rear ac / heat Bluetooth Power Seats Heated Seats Cold A/c Power locksPower mirrorsPower steeringTilt wheelPower windowsRear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite RadioBucket SeatsAirbag: driverAirbag: passengerAirbag: sideAlarmAnti-lock brakesTraction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2018 Land Rover Disc...
 113,124 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX Elite...
 135,408 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 121,413 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory