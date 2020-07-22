Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

27,711 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

  1. 5382269
  2. 5382269
  3. 5382269
  4. 5382269
  5. 5382269
  6. 5382269
  7. 5382269
  8. 5382269
  9. 5382269
  10. 5382269
  11. 5382269
  12. 5382269
  13. 5382269
  14. 5382269
  15. 5382269
  16. 5382269
  17. 5382269
  18. 5382269
  19. 5382269
  20. 5382269
  21. 5382269
  22. 5382269
  23. 5382269
  24. 5382269
  25. 5382269
  26. 5382269
  27. 5382269
  28. 5382269
  29. 5382269
  30. 5382269
  31. 5382269
  32. 5382269
  33. 5382269
  34. 5382269
  35. 5382269
  36. 5382269
  37. 5382269
  38. 5382269
  39. 5382269
  40. 5382269
  41. 5382269
  42. 5382269
  43. 5382269
  44. 5382269
  45. 5382269
  46. 5382269
  47. 5382269
  48. 5382269
  49. 5382269
  50. 5382269
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5382269
  • Stock #: C1613

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1613
  • Mileage 27,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 5 Door Landmark Special Edition, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2018 Porsche Macan GTS
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass LI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 11,964 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

888-394-XXXX

(click to show)

888-394-5933

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory