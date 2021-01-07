Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

94,505 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

  1. 6516769
  2. 6516769
  3. 6516769
  4. 6516769
  5. 6516769
  6. 6516769
  7. 6516769
  8. 6516769
  9. 6516769
  10. 6516769
  11. 6516769
  12. 6516769
  13. 6516769
  14. 6516769
  15. 6516769
  16. 6516769
  17. 6516769
  18. 6516769
  19. 6516769
  20. 6516769
  21. 6516769
  22. 6516769
  23. 6516769
  24. 6516769
  25. 6516769
  26. 6516769
  27. 6516769
  28. 6516769
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,505KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6516769
  • Stock #: JA18604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JA18604
  • Mileage 94,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 87,869 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 1,585 KM
$127,888 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 17,953 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

905-889-XXXX

(click to show)

905-889-7343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory