2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Sedan 360 CAMERA|WOOD TRIM|PERFORMANCE EXHA

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Sedan 360 CAMERA|WOOD TRIM|PERFORMANCE EXHA

Location

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

905-882-9660

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,120KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4586778
  • Stock #: N24446A
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB2JU261525
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth, Heated & Ventilated Seat, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Blind Spot Sensor, Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensor, Power Trunk, Power Sunroof, Heated & Auto Dimming Side Mirrors,Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Alcantara, AWD System and much more. Ask us for live video walkaround.All our vehicles are mandatory to go through high quality, rigorous, cosmetic and mechanical inspection before we deliver you the vehicle.Financing options are available. Acura of North Toronto is proud to service our clients for the past 24years and is the #1 Volume Acura CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Dealership in the country! All of our vehicles are Carproof Verified. We are located on Yonge just north of Steeles Ave. (North-West Corner). We are here to find you the right car. Have a trade? That's GREAT!!! We need your car!! Regardless of Year, Make, Model and Mileage! We pay the highest value for all trades!! Call us today to book your free complimentary appraisalS Shop us first to save time or shop us last for peace of mind. Either way, you are guaranteed the best service and price! Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

