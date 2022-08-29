Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

42,297 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9201220
  Stock #: C3421A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 42,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, E 400 4MATIC Cabriolet, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-XXXX

855-316-3947

