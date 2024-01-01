$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Cargo Van 126" WB
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Used
81,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,579 KM
Vehicle Description
126" WB, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Monitoring
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
