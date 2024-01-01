Menu
126 WB, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

81,579 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van 126" WB

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van 126" WB

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
81,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,579 KM

Vehicle Description

126" WB, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris