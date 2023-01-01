$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
212,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9609316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Black Tubular Side Steps
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
BLACK W/HYDRO BLUE DELUXE CLOTH FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Humidity Sensor Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Sport Performance Hood Black Ram 1500 Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
