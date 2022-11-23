Menu
2018 Tesla Model X

75,617 KM

Details

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2018 Tesla Model X

2018 Tesla Model X

75D AWD 6psgr- enhanced Autopilot & Connectivity

2018 Tesla Model X

75D AWD 6psgr- enhanced Autopilot & Connectivity

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE29JF142295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,617 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 6 Passenger, 1 Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Enhanced AutoPilot , premium Connectivity, LED HEADLIGHTS, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.

 

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z4bZ%2fJlkOPzubVFg4j7eta%2bNLAmqEB9t

 

Price $79,995 + applicable taxes  

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Brand New Tires

Enhanced Autopilot 

Premium Connectivity

LED Headlight pkg

Premium Sound System

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Departure warning

Collision warning

keyless entry 

Navigation 

backup camera

Panoramic roof

rear ac / heat

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated 6 Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY  package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

