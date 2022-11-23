$79,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model X
75D AWD 6psgr- enhanced Autopilot & Connectivity
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9387673
- VIN: 5YJXCBE29JF142295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 75,617 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 6 Passenger, 1 Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Enhanced AutoPilot , premium Connectivity, LED HEADLIGHTS, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z4bZ%2fJlkOPzubVFg4j7eta%2bNLAmqEB9t
Price $79,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Brand New Tires
Enhanced Autopilot
Premium Connectivity
LED Headlight pkg
Premium Sound System
Blind Spot Warning
Lane Departure warning
Collision warning
keyless entry
Navigation
backup camera
Panoramic roof
rear ac / heat
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated 6 Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Vehicle Features
