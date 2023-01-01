Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

72,519 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Technology Auto-Navi-Cam-Sunroof-Leather-Alloption

Location

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,519KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777898
  • VIN: JTDKARFU9J3066700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,519 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner , accident free Ontario Vehicle, 4cyl 1.8L auto Hybrid, Leather Interior, power sunroof, Navigation system, Backup Camera, heated seats, collision warning, lane departure warning, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean.  Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...GhzKT8nXCe3+mXW Price $29,995 + applicable taxes (special price - price reduced )  VEHICLE OPTIONS: 8 years 160,000km Hybrid related components (Manufacturer) leather interiorheadsup Displaypower sunroofheated seatsBackup Camera Collision warning Lane Departure warning alloy wheels Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windowsRear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Bluetooth media Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, Likening is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.  Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

