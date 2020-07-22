2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
905-597-6090
361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5
905-597-6090
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
White / Black Int
Heated Seats,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Connectivity Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5