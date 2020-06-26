Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

  1. 5291099
  2. 5291099
  3. 5291099
  4. 5291099
  5. 5291099
  6. 5291099
  7. 5291099
  8. 5291099
  9. 5291099
  10. 5291099
  11. 5291099
  12. 5291099
  13. 5291099
  14. 5291099
  15. 5291099
  16. 5291099
  17. 5291099
  18. 5291099
  19. 5291099
  20. 5291099
  21. 5291099
  22. 5291099
  23. 5291099
  24. 5291099
  25. 5291099
  26. 5291099
  27. 5291099
  28. 5291099
  29. 5291099
  30. 5291099
  31. 5291099
  32. 5291099
  33. 5291099
  34. 5291099
  35. 5291099
  36. 5291099
  37. 5291099
  38. 5291099
  39. 5291099
  40. 5291099
  41. 5291099
  42. 5291099
  43. 5291099
  44. 5291099
  45. 5291099
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,727KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5291099
  • Stock #: JW1940A
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, Trendline+ Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2017 Chevrolet Volt LT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

888-394-XXXX

(click to show)

888-394-5933

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory