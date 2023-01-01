Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

64,248 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10513566
  • Stock #: C4016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4016
  • Mileage 64,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trendline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 48,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wrangler S...
 18 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L
 32,661 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory