$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10513566
- Stock #: C4016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trendline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
