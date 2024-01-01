Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Highline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

56,821 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION Pano Roof Fender Sound CarPlay / Android

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION Pano Roof Fender Sound CarPlay / Android

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Highline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION Pano Roof Fender Sound CarPlay / Android
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION Pano Roof Fender Sound CarPlay / Android 56,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Infiniti QX60 LUXE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Driver Assists 360 Camera
2023 Infiniti QX60 LUXE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Driver Assists 360 Camera 16,882 KM $48,493 + tax & lic
2023 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Driver Assists
2023 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Driver Assists 43,798 KM $42,375 + tax & lic

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan