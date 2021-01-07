2019 Audi RS 5

+ taxes & licensing
888-394-5933
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
+ taxes & licensing
Subcompact Cars, 2.9 TFSI quattro, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.9 L/177
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8