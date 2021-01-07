2019 Audi RS 5

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Seat-Massage Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

