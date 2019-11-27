2019 Dodge Durango

GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- DB BLACK
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
- TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Light Headliner/Overhead Trim
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180 Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.