Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

68,237 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

  1. 6722975
  2. 6722975
  3. 6722975
  4. 6722975
  5. 6722975
  6. 6722975
  7. 6722975
  8. 6722975
  9. 6722975
  10. 6722975
  11. 6722975
  12. 6722975
  13. 6722975
  14. 6722975
  15. 6722975
  16. 6722975
  17. 6722975
  18. 6722975
  19. 6722975
  20. 6722975
  21. 6722975
  22. 6722975
  23. 6722975
  24. 6722975
  25. 6722975
  26. 6722975
  27. 6722975
  28. 6722975
  29. 6722975
  30. 6722975
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,237KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6722975
  • Stock #: L10415
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT7KGA54222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Seatbelt Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 25,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang Sh...
 950 KM
$142,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 46,045 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

905-889-XXXX

(click to show)

905-889-7343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory